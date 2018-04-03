Suns' Alex Len: Expected to remain out

Len (ankle) is expected to remain out Tuesday against the Warriors, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Len is on track to miss a fourth straight game with a sore left ankle, and interim coach Jay Triano said he also expects Elfrid Payton, TJ Warren and Devin Booker to remain out. As a result, the Suns will once again be shorthanded, leaving Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Alan Williams in line for increased minutes up front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories