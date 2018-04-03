Suns' Alex Len: Expected to remain out
Len (ankle) is expected to remain out Tuesday against the Warriors, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Len is on track to miss a fourth straight game with a sore left ankle, and interim coach Jay Triano said he also expects Elfrid Payton, TJ Warren and Devin Booker to remain out. As a result, the Suns will once again be shorthanded, leaving Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Alan Williams in line for increased minutes up front.
