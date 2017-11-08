Suns' Alex Len: Expected to start Wednesday

Len is expected to start at center for Wednesday's game against the Heat, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

With Tyson Chandler (back) questionable at best, Len is a strong candidate to enter the starting five. He's averaged 8.9 points and 8.7 boards across 22.1 minutes per game this season, but will certainly be facing a tough matchup in Hassan Whiteside.

