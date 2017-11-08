Suns' Alex Len: Expected to start Wednesday
Len is expected to start at center for Wednesday's game against the Heat, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
With Tyson Chandler (back) questionable at best, Len is a strong candidate to enter the starting five. He's averaged 8.9 points and 8.7 boards across 22.1 minutes per game this season, but will certainly be facing a tough matchup in Hassan Whiteside.
More News
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...