Suns' Alex Len: Grabs 14 boards Monday

Len scored seven points (1-6 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-92 loss to the Nets.

While Tyson Chandler remains the starting center for the Suns, Len can be productive when he sees enough court time, grabbing double-digit boards for the third time in 10 games despite getting more than 25 minutes only once in that stretch. Should the rebuilding Suns ever decide to deal Chandler away, Len's fantasy value would immediately skyrocket.