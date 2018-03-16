Suns' Alex Len: Hauls in nine rebounds in start
Len delivered three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) took a seat Thursday, leading to a start for Len. As has often been the case recently, he was minimally involved on offense, although he partly made up for it with a strong night on the glass. Len has been an enigma since late February, scoring no more than seven points in a single contest while seeing his minutes fluctuate considerably. Given his inconsistent usage, his fantasy value is currently sitting at one of its lower points of the season.
