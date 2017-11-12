Suns' Alex Len: Heads back to bench

Len will head back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to Tyson Chandler (back) being healthy and drawing the start.

In Chandler's absence over the past two games, Len averaged 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 29.5 minutes per game. Previously, he had been averaging 22.0 minutes, posting 8.9 points and 8.7 boards.