Suns' Alex Len: Heads back to bench
Len will head back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to Tyson Chandler (back) being healthy and drawing the start.
In Chandler's absence over the past two games, Len averaged 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 29.5 minutes per game. Previously, he had been averaging 22.0 minutes, posting 8.9 points and 8.7 boards.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...