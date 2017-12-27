Suns' Alex Len: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Len provided 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Grizzlies.
With Greg Monroe active but not taking the court, Len saw extended run and outpaced starter Tyson Chandler by 12 minutes of playing time. He was able to parlay the extended opportunity into his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 18 and shot over 60.0 percent for the ninth time in 11 contests. Len can also serve as a prolific source of rebounds -- as evidenced by him hauling in between six and 19 boards in nine December contests --making him a valued contributor in multiple categories as long as sees a solid allotment of playing time.
