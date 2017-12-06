Suns' Alex Len: Leads bench with 14 points
Len scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.
Playing through an ankle injury, Len led the Phoenix bench with 14 points and seven rebounds. With center Tyson Chandler sitting out against Toronto, Len benefited as the first center in relief of Greg Monroe. Among their three centers, Phoenix has divided up the minutes between Len (22.2 minutes), Chandler (25.9) and Monroe (21.8). Despite the time share at center, Len is off to a career-best pace in scoring (9.1 points) and rebounding (9.0 rebounds).
