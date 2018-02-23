Suns' Alex Len: Likely to start Friday
Len is likely to start at center Friday against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
With Tyson Chandler (neck) still considered doubtful to play, Len is in line to make a second consecutive start after he got the nod in the team's final game before the break. In that contest, a 10-point loss to the Jazz, Len played 38 minutes and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...