Suns' Alex Len: Likely to start Friday

Len is likely to start at center Friday against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

With Tyson Chandler (neck) still considered doubtful to play, Len is in line to make a second consecutive start after he got the nod in the team's final game before the break. In that contest, a 10-point loss to the Jazz, Len played 38 minutes and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals.