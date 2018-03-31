Suns' Alex Len: Listed as out Sunday

Len (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Golden State.

Sunday will mark the third straight absence for Len, who is nursing soreness in his left ankle. Expect Marquese Chriss to make another start at center Sunday after he went for a double-double in 33 minutes Friday night in Houston.

