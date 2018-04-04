Suns' Alex Len: Makes sensational return to lineup

Len (ankle) totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.

Len's return from a three-game absence was a rousing success, as he posted only his second double-double since March 1. The fifth-year big also posted his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games, a welcome late-season surge after an extended slump where both Len's minutes and production were significantly depressed. Len is apparently back to full health if Tuesday's performance is any indication, but Marquese Chriss is currently thriving as the starting center, likely keeping the former confined to a second-unit role for what's left of the season.