Suns' Alex Len: Misses practice Thursday

Len (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Len was a surprising addition to the Suns' injury report Wednesday, eventually being held out with a sore right ankle. The discomfort appears to be lingering and the fact that he was unable to go through Thursday's practice doesn't bode well for his availability Friday. Look for Len to try and test it out during morning shootaround, with another update coming shortly after that session.