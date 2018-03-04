Suns' Alex Len: Moving back to bench Sunday

Len will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Len had been starting at center during Tyson Chandler's (neck) six-game absence, but Chandler will be making his return to the lineup Sunday. While Chandler was out, Len still failed to see 30 minutes in five consecutive games, but notched double-digit rebounds in three of those contests.