Suns' Alex Len: Near double-double in Saturday's defeat

Len delivered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.

Len has sprung to life over the last three games, as he's put together double-digit scoring efforts in each after not having accomplished the feat since Feb. 26. The fifth-year big has shot at least 60.0 percent in each of those games, and he's now hauled in between nine and 12 rebounds in four of the last five contests overall. While all of those numbers are undeniably encouraging, Len tends to see drastic swings in his performances from time to time, which always renders him a risky fantasy asset.