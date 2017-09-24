Suns' Alex Len: Officially signs qualifying offer

Len officially signed his one-year, $4.2 million qualifying offer with the Suns on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After attempting to work out an extension with the Suns throughout the offseason, Len was never able to get an offer that he felt he deserved. He'll instead sign a one-year qualifying offer and will bank on receiving more interest as an unrestricted free agent next year. Look for Len to spend the upcoming season behind Tyson Chandler at center, though with Alan Williams going down with a partially torn meniscus earlier this month, Len should be able to surpass the 15.1 minutes per game he averaged a season ago.