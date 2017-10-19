Suns' Alex Len: Out for opener Wednesday
Len (ankle) has been ruled out for the Suns' opener Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
As expected, Len will be withheld from Wednesday's regular-season opener as he continues to nurse a sprained ankle. With Len out, Tyson Chandler could see some extra run, though Marquese Chriss and Dragen Bender figure to benefit the most. Consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
