Suns' Alex Len: Out Wednesday with sore ankle

Len is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers due to a sore right ankle.

This is the first news of Len dealing with an injury, so it's possible he aggravated the ankle during Monday's contest against Milwaukee. With both him and Marquese Chriss (hip/eye) out of the picture, Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe will seemingly occupy most, if not all, of the minutes at center.

