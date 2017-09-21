Suns' Alex Len: Plans to sign qualifying offer
Len intends to sign a qualifying offer prior to the beginning of camp, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Len has a $4.2 million dollar offer on the table, and provided he signs prior to the start of Tuesday's camp, he'll have a path to becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2018 ahead of him. The big man did explore other offer sheets and proposals this offseason, but ultimately the road to the biggest pay day will be free agency next year. In the meantime, Len will help Phoenix save some cap room before exploring extension options. He started 34 games for the Suns last season, posting averages of 8.0 points and 6.6 boards.
