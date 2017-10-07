Suns' Alex Len: Plenty of minutes, production off bench Friday
Len totaled 18 points (5-7 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.
Marquese Chriss drew the start at the five Friday, but Len outpaced him in playing time and production. Meanwhile, Tyson Chandler, Len's competition for the starting center role, received a DNP-Coach's Decision, leaving Len plenty of run on the second unit. He took full advantage of the opportunity for the second consecutive contest and his now averaging 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through two exhibitions. However, his five turnovers and four fouls Friday did serve to sully his final line somewhat. The 2013 first-round pick has averaged at least 20 minutes per contest over the last three seasons as a part-time starter, but this could potentially be the season where he finally takes a hold of the top job on a long-term basis.
More News
-
Suns' Alex Len: Posts double-double in Tuesday's preseason opener•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Officially signs qualifying offer•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Plans to sign qualifying offer•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Double-doubles in Sunday loss•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Highly efficient effort Saturday•
-
Suns' Alex Len: Solid complementary production Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...