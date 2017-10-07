Suns' Alex Len: Plenty of minutes, production off bench Friday

Len totaled 18 points (5-7 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Marquese Chriss drew the start at the five Friday, but Len outpaced him in playing time and production. Meanwhile, Tyson Chandler, Len's competition for the starting center role, received a DNP-Coach's Decision, leaving Len plenty of run on the second unit. He took full advantage of the opportunity for the second consecutive contest and his now averaging 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through two exhibitions. However, his five turnovers and four fouls Friday did serve to sully his final line somewhat. The 2013 first-round pick has averaged at least 20 minutes per contest over the last three seasons as a part-time starter, but this could potentially be the season where he finally takes a hold of the top job on a long-term basis.