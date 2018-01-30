Suns' Alex Len: Posts 12 points in Monday's loss
Len collected 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Len returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a sore ankle, finishing as the only Sun with a positive Plus-Minus (Plus-5) in the loss. Veteran center Greg Monroe drew the start, but Len saw two more minutes than him. With the Suns so far removed from the playoff picture, it'd make sense for them to funnel more minutes to Len as the season continues. However, Len has been a model of inconsistency for years, so it might not be wise to trust him outside of deeper leagues.
