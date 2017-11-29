Suns' Alex Len: Posts 13 points, 18 boards
Len totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 win over the Bulls.
Len has been a healthy scratch in two of the last four games, but he has posted at least 12 rebounds in four of his last five appearances. The 24-year-old center also has four double-doubles and eight double-digit rebounding efforts through 19 games. However, he'll likely remain an inconsistent fantasy option as long as Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler are both healthy and on the roster. On this night though, Monroe received a DNP-Coach's Decision and Chandler saw just 18 minutes as the starter.
