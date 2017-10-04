Suns' Alex Len: Posts double-double in Tuesday's preseason opener
Len finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Len made the most of his minutes and outplayed veteran starting center Tyson Chandler, who finished with just two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 16 minutes of action. On the other hand, Len committed five fouls, and he will likely need to improve in that regard if he hopes to steal Chandler's spot in the starting lineup.
