Suns' Alex Len: Produces handsomely in start

Len tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Len made the most of his starting opportunity, posting his second straight 18-point effort and third double-digit scoring tally in as many exhibitions. The 24-year-old big man's play has been a definitive high point of the Suns' preseason thus far and he appears primed for what could be the most productive season of his five-year career.