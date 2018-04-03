Suns' Alex Len: Questionable for Tuesday
Len (ankle) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Len has missed the past three games with a sore left ankle. If he is forced to miss another game, Marquese Chriss will likely continue to see the bulk of the minutes at center. More information on Len's status should come out after the Suns' morning shootaround on Tuesday.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...