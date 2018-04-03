Suns' Alex Len: Questionable for Tuesday

Len (ankle) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Len has missed the past three games with a sore left ankle. If he is forced to miss another game, Marquese Chriss will likely continue to see the bulk of the minutes at center. More information on Len's status should come out after the Suns' morning shootaround on Tuesday.

