Suns' Alex Len: Questionable for Wednesday
Len is dealing with a left ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Len played just 14 minutes during Monday's game against the Celtics, so it seems likely he tweaked his ankle at some point during that contest. Now that he's considered questionable, look for Len to be reevaluated following Wednesday's morning shootaround, with another update being provided shortly after that session. An absence from Len would mean big minutes for guys like Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender.
