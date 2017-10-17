Suns' Alex Len: Questionable for Wednesday

Len (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Len had a very productive preseason, averaging 14.8 points over 26.7 minutes in four games, before injuring his foot over the weekend. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, though Wednesday should provide more clarity. If Len is unable to go, Tyson Chandler, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender will likely see extended minutes in his place.