Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Friday vs. New York

Len (ankle) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Knicks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

This news isn't too surprising considering Len failed to go through practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's contest. That said, look for more information following Friday's morning shootaround. If he's held out once more, Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler are candidates to split time at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories