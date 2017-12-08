Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Saturday with hyperextended knee

Len is dealing with a hyperextended right knee and is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is the first word of Len dealing with an injury, so it may have occurred during Thursday's game against the Wizards. It doesn't appear to be serious, as he's being listed as questionable. More word on his status should emerge after he tests the knee out during Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler (personal) will likely handle the bulk of the minutes at center. If Chandler is absent once again, Marquese Chriss is a strong candidate to see minutes as backup center behind Monroe.