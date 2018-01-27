Play

Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Sunday

Len (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len was unable to participate at Saturday's practice. He appears to be trending toward a game-time decision Sunday. With Tyson Chandler (illness) also questionable, Greg Monroe could be in line for another heavy workload should Len ultimately sit out.

