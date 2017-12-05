Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Tuesday with ankle sprain

Len is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len has been nursing an ankle injury since the turn of the month, missing Saturday's game against the Celtics. He played 11 minutes Monday against the 76ers, but seemingly re-aggravated the injury, which has been upgraded from soreness to a sprain. More information on his status for Tuesday should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading to tipoff. If he's held out, Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe would seemingly absorb his minutes.