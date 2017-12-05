Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Tuesday with ankle sprain
Len is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Len has been nursing an ankle injury since the turn of the month, missing Saturday's game against the Celtics. He played 11 minutes Monday against the 76ers, but seemingly re-aggravated the injury, which has been upgraded from soreness to a sprain. More information on his status for Tuesday should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading to tipoff. If he's held out, Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe would seemingly absorb his minutes.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...