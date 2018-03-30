Suns' Alex Len: Questionable vs. Houston

Len (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len failed to go through Thursday's practice following missing Wednesday's contest against the Clippers. While that doesn't bode particularly well for his availability Friday, the team will list him as questionable heading into the contest. More information on his status should emerge following his participation, or lack thereof, in morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories