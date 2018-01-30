Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Wednesday vs. Dallas
Len (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Following a three-game absence with a sore right ankle, Len returned to the lineup Monday against the Grizzlies, posting 12 points, eight rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer any sort of setback despite playing 25 minutes, though he's been added back to the injury report and there's a chance he's unable to give it a go Wednesday. Look for another update following morning shootaround, but Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) and Greg Monroe would handle the center workload if Len can't play.
More News
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...