Suns' Alex Len: Questionable Wednesday vs. Dallas

Len (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Following a three-game absence with a sore right ankle, Len returned to the lineup Monday against the Grizzlies, posting 12 points, eight rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer any sort of setback despite playing 25 minutes, though he's been added back to the injury report and there's a chance he's unable to give it a go Wednesday. Look for another update following morning shootaround, but Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) and Greg Monroe would handle the center workload if Len can't play.