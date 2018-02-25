Suns' Alex Len: Records second straight double-double

Len had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to Portland.

Len had his third consecutive strong outing, finishing with another double-double. Tyson Chandler (neck) could miss some time over the next few games giving Len a nice opportunity to put up some value across standard leagues. He is a double-double threat when given at least 24 minutes and could be a sneaky addition to your lineup if you are in need of big man stats.