Suns' Alex Len: Records second straight double-double
Len had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to Portland.
Len had his third consecutive strong outing, finishing with another double-double. Tyson Chandler (neck) could miss some time over the next few games giving Len a nice opportunity to put up some value across standard leagues. He is a double-double threat when given at least 24 minutes and could be a sneaky addition to your lineup if you are in need of big man stats.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...