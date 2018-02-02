Suns' Alex Len: Ruled out Friday

Len (ankle) will not play Friday against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Len will sit for the second straight game as he continues to nurse a sore right ankle. Expect Tyson Chandler and Marquese Chriss to again start up front, with Dragan Bender in line for increased minutes off the bench. Bender played 21 minutes in Wednesday's 102-88 win over Dallas.