Suns' Alex Len: Ruled out Friday

Len (ankle) will be held out of Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Len will miss a second straight game due to a sore left ankle, leaving the Suns shorthanded at center given the continued absence of Tyson Chandler (neck). Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender started the team's last game up front, so that will likely be the case again Friday.