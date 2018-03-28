Suns' Alex Len: Ruled out Wednesday

Len (ankle) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Clippers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len tweaked his ankle during Monday's contest against the Celtics and is still dealing with some lingering soreness. He was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, but things haven't improved positively enough for him to take the floor against the Clippers. As a result, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender are candidates to see higher usage.