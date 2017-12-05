Suns' Alex Len: Says he'll play Tuesday vs. Raptors

Len (ankle) said he can play in Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Len came into Tuesday with a questionable designation because of a left ankle sprain, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's now expecting to take the court. Greg Monroe has already been announced a starter at center for Tuesday's contest and the Suns are reportedly considering holding out Tyson Chandler for rest, which likely means Len serves as Monroe's backup.

