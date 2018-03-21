Suns' Alex Len: Scores 19 points in loss
Len finished with 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 loss to the Pistons.
Len has been basically unusable over the past few weeks and if you were lucky enough to stream him in for today, you have got to be pleased with yourself. This likely had something to do with the matchup and the lack of defense on the Pistons behalf. When given playing time, Len has shown he can put up some nice production, albeit inconsistently.
