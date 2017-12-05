Suns' Alex Len: Scores seven off bench Monday

Len recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes Monday in a win over the 76ers.

Len was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury, but was able to play 11 minutes Monday. He's averaged 23 minutes per game this season, but likely saw limited action after missing Phoenix's previous game and should return to his usual workload.

