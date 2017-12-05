Suns' Alex Len: Scores seven off bench Monday
Len recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes Monday in a win over the 76ers.
Len was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury, but was able to play 11 minutes Monday. He's averaged 23 minutes per game this season, but likely saw limited action after missing Phoenix's previous game and should return to his usual workload.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...