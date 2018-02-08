Suns' Alex Len: Scores team-high 14 in Wednesday's loss
Len scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-81 loss to the Spurs.
Even with Tyson Chandler (neck) sidelined, Len remained on the bench and saw limited action in a game that got out of hand before the first quarter was over. On the bright side his ankle appears to be 100 percent, and he should start seeing more than 20 minutes a night soon enough, especially if Chandler's own health remains an issue.
