Suns' Alex Len: Scores team-high 15 in Saturday's loss
Len scored 15 points (3-6 FG, 9-11 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 130-88 loss to the Clippers.
He looks fully recovered from the ankle injury that cost him the Suns' first game of the season, and the 24-year-old center is settling into his role as the relative greybeard on a ridiculously young second unit for Phoenix. His minutes and fantasy value will remain capped while he works behind Tyson Chandler on the depth chart, but should the veteran get hurt or traded, Len seems the most likely choice to step into the starting five.
