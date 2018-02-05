Suns' Alex Len: Solid in return to action
Len (ankle) returned to action in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets and provided eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes.
Len had been sidelined for the prior two contests and five of his last six overall. The 24-year-old big man is sitting on a golden opportunity for extended run now that Greg Monroe is out of town, but he'll naturally have to remain healthy enough to capitalize. Factoring in Sunday's efficient outing, Len is averaging 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 20 minutes in his last five games.
