Suns' Alex Len: Starting at center Monday

Len will start at center for Monday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

While the Suns aren't listing Tyson Chandler with any sort of injury, they may try and limit his workload over the last few games of the preseason. That likely prompted the coaching staff to promote Len to the top unit on Monday, which likely means a slight uptick in minutes. Still, Len should remain in a bench role once the regular season arrives, though he'll work in a timeshare with Chandler.