Suns' Alex Len: Starting at center Thursday

Len will start at center for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) inactive, Len will be inserted into the starting five. As a starter this season, Len has averaged 10.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes.

