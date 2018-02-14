Suns' Alex Len: Starting at center Wednesday

Len will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are set to be without Tyson Chandler (neck) on Wednesday, so Len will pick up the start in his place and should see an increased workload. In two prior starts this season, Len has averaged 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 29.5 minutes, so he can be put on double-double watch and makes for an intriguing low-cost option for Wednesday's DFS slate. Dragan Bender will also likely see added time at center as well.