Suns' Alex Len: Starting at center Wednesday

Len is starting at center Wednesday against the Heat, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With Tyson Chandler unavailable due to back spasms, Len will step into the starting five for the first time all season. The big man, who has averaged a respectable 8.9 points and 8.7 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game this season, should see a slight uptick in minutes with Chandler out, though he'll have his hands full matching up against Hassan Whiteside.