Suns' Alex Len: Starting at center Wednesday
Len is starting at center Wednesday against the Heat, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Tyson Chandler unavailable due to back spasms, Len will step into the starting five for the first time all season. The big man, who has averaged a respectable 8.9 points and 8.7 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game this season, should see a slight uptick in minutes with Chandler out, though he'll have his hands full matching up against Hassan Whiteside.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...