Suns' Alex Len: Struggles against Heat
Len finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Heat.
Len struggled against top-tier center Hassan Whiteside, committing four turnovers and four personal fouls in just 19 minutes of action. Len has generally been a respectable source of rebounds in his limited action this year, so it seems safe to chalk Wednesday's poor outing up to a tough matchup.
