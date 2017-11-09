Suns' Alex Len: Struggles against Heat

Len finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Heat.

Len struggled against top-tier center Hassan Whiteside, committing four turnovers and four personal fouls in just 19 minutes of action. Len has generally been a respectable source of rebounds in his limited action this year, so it seems safe to chalk Wednesday's poor outing up to a tough matchup.