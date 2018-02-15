Suns' Alex Len: Thrives in start at center
Len posted 14 points (3-7 FG, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.
Head coach Jay Triano opted to give Len the start at center with Tyson Chandler (neck), leading to the fifth-year big man's second 14-point outing in the last four games. Len's number of shot attempts was still very modest relative to his allotment of minutes, which were his second highest of the season. The 24-year-old has shown plenty of upside in past starting opportunities, but even with a path to a significant bump in playing seemingly cleared with the recent departure of Greg Monroe, Len had still been seeing 20 minutes or less prior to Wednesday.
