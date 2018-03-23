Suns' Alex Len: To come off bench Friday

Len will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Jay Triano has opted to pivot to a smaller lineup Friday, placing Marquese Chriss at the starting center spot to match up against the Cavs' Kevin Love. It's unclear if Len will take a significant hit to his workload, though he's seen his minutes fluctuate a lot throughout the 2017-18 campaign.