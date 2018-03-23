Suns' Alex Len: To come off bench Friday
Len will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Coach Jay Triano has opted to pivot to a smaller lineup Friday, placing Marquese Chriss at the starting center spot to match up against the Cavs' Kevin Love. It's unclear if Len will take a significant hit to his workload, though he's seen his minutes fluctuate a lot throughout the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...