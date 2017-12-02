Suns' Alex Len: Unlikely to play Saturday

Len (ankle), according to coach Jay Triano, is unlikely to play during Saturday's game against the Celtics but could see limited minutes, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Len is nursing an ankle injury, though may still see some run. That said, coach Jay Triano doesn't seem enthused about the prospect of deploying Len, so it's probably safe to avoid him in fantasy for the day.

