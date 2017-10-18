Suns' Alex Len: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Len (ankle) said he's unlikely to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Len is dealing with a left ankle sprain and while he expects to ultimately be held out Wednesday, he indicated he hopes to be ready by Friday's tilt with the Lakers. With Len out, Tyson Chandler could pick up a couple more minutes, though it's more likely that guys like Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender benefit the most.